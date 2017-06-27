Local teen drafted into NHL

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A local teen, is heading into the national spotlight.

Eighteen year old Keith Petruzzelli of Wilbraham, has been drafted into the NHL. The Wilbraham native, was selected by the Detroit Red Wings, with the number 88 pick.

Petruzzelli ranked second, among North American goalies. He told 22News what it was like, waiting to hear his name get called.

“Everyone was so anxious, and my dad got caught crying on national television so that was pretty funny, but it was awesome,” Petruzzelli told 22News.

“You know this is his dream, he’s worked so hard, so it’s like, oh my goodness, this is just another step in his process. And so you just hope he can stay focused and stay healthy, and just continue to love the sport,” Kathy Petruzzelli said.