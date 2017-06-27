Keeping your kids safe at the pool this summer

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re heading to the pool this summer, there are a few steps you can take to keep your children safe.

Kerry Cordis, Aquatics Director at the Holyoke YMCA, said the sooner children start swimming lessons the better.

Cordis said the Holyoke Y offers lessons to children as young as 6 months old to get them comfortable in the water early on. She said establishing rules around swimming can help prevent accidents later.

“As simple as teaching them that they need to ask you for permission before they go in the water is huge, because a lot of time there are accidental drownings, and its kids that snuck away from a parent and ended up in a pool,” Cordis told 22News.

Cordis recommends using coast guard approved floatation devices in the pool before your child is ready to swim on their own.