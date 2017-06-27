Have a blast, but don’t get burned!

(NBC News) Booming, brilliant displays of fireworks are a Fourth of July tradition, yet every year thousands of people are injured using them.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission used mannequins Tuesday to demonstrate the very real dangers of fireworks.

“It’s the 30 days around the Fourth of July where we see the highest rate of incidents and injuries,” says acting CPSC Chairperson Ann Marie Buerkle.

There were more than 11,000 fireworks-related injuries in 2016. Most people were burned.

Dr. Tim Sullivan, an emergency room physician, became one of those when he LIT FOUR SPARKLERS AT ONCE LAST YEAR.

“It’s very embarrassing to be an emergency room doctor who just blew up his hand with a firework,” he says.

Meanwhile, fireworks distributor “American Promotional Events” is recalling more than 36,000 packages of these TNT Red, White and Blue Smoke fireworks after reports that three people were burned using them.

The recalled fireworks were sold in Illinois, Ohio, Vermont and Wisconsin.

