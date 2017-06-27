Greenfield receives state funding for energy efficiency

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield wants to make their town more energy efficient. The state has just given them about a quarter million dollars to make that possible.

This money will be used to fund clean energy projects in town. That’ll include replacing the current heating system at Town Hall in Greenfield.

The D.O.E.R. Green Community Competitive Grant is given out to 72 Green communities in Massachusetts every year.

This year, Greenfield is one of several communities that received that money. The town told 22News, it’ll help them save energy and money in the long run.

Carole Collins, the Greenfield Energy & Sustainability Director said, “We’re looking ahead and seeing where all our buildings are at, where we are going, and where is the best use of upgrades, that are cost effective. This grant enables us to get a lot done.”

The grant will also fund new heating units at the Greenfield Middle School, and the four corners elementary school, to improve air quality.

Collins said she expects these projects to be completed by the end of this year.