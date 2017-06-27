Gov. Malloy signs legislation to authorize casino in East Windsor

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Malloy signed legislation on Tuesday afternoon that will allow a casino and entertainment facility to be built in East Windsor.

According a press release from Governor Malloy’s office, the legislation, Public Act 17-89 is an act concerning the regulation of gaming and the authorization of a casino gaming facility in the state. They say it was adopted by both chambers of the state legislature with bipartisan support. The owner and operator of the casino will be MMCT Venture, LLC, which is a joint venture between the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes.

“With a stroke of the pen, we are that much closer to turning our proposal for an entertainment and gaming facility in East Windsor into reality,” Mohegan Tribal Council Chairman Kevin Brown said. “We’re excited about the future, and tremendously thankful for the leadership of the Governor and the many legislators from both parties who rallied to protect jobs in our state that would otherwise have been lost.”

An initial $1 million payment will be made by MMCT to the State of Connecticut, as required by the legislation. Under the regular operations of the casino, the state will receive 25 percent of the gross gaming revenue from the operation of video facsimile games and 25 percent of the gross gaming revenue from all other authorized games. Ten percent of that amount will go to the state’s tourism efforts and the remaining 15 percent will go towards the state’s general fund, according to the release.

MMCT will give $300,000 every year to help with problem gambling. The towns of Ellington, Enfield, South Windsor, Windsor Locks, East Hartford and Hartford will receive annual grants from the state of $750,000, the press release says.

“Over the years, our state has maintained a longstanding partnership and compact with the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot tribal nations, who employ thousands of Connecticut residents at their casinos,” Governor Malloy said. “Make no mistake about it – the legislation I signed today is about jobs for the residents of Connecticut, and securing those jobs in our state.”

The release says the agency will adopt regulations to ensure proper, safe and orderly conduct of the casino’s operations and will license all gambling facility employees and vendors.