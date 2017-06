Former Red Sox manager Terry Francona hospitalized, will miss game

CLEVELAND (AP) — Former Red Sox, and current Indians manager Terry Francona missed Tuesday night’s game against Texas after his second trip to the hospital this month.

The Indians said doctors for now have ruled out major health issues and Francona will be monitored the next several weeks.

The 58-year-old Francona left Monday night’s game because he wasn’t feeling well. He spent several hours at Cleveland Clinic and underwent a series of tests.

Francona was released from the hospital on Tuesday and spent the rest of the day at home. He was expected to return to the dugout Wednesday when the Indians host the Rangers.

Bench coach Brad Mills is running the team in Francona’s absence. Cleveland began the day in first place in the AL Central after rallying for a 15-9 win Monday.

“Tito actually wanted to come back to the ballpark today,” team president Chris Antonetti said Tuesday. “I told him he can’t come back to the ballpark today. He only got a couple hours of sleep last night, so despite his desire to want to be here, I thought it was best that he gets some rest tonight and just come back tomorrow. His plan when he was getting released from the hospital was to come over here.”

“I don’t think he was exceedingly happy with me,” Antonetti said with a laugh. “That’s OK.”

Francona was hospitalized June 13 following a game at Progressive Field. He underwent tests and was released a few hours later, returning to work the following night. Last August, he missed a game after experiencing chest pains but was back the next day.

“Thankfully, we’ve got some great doctors that are coordinating his care,” Antonetti said. “They’ve done every test they can possibly imagine. They’ve all come back clean. They’re now working to try to figure out what are some of those things that are causing him to not feel so well.”

Francona, a close friend of Mills for several years, has retained his sense of humor through his health issues.

A statement released by the team Tuesday read, “Mr. Francona also wanted to express that medical personnel have not yet ruled out an allergy to Bench Coach Brad Mills.”

