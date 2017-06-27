Farak Fallout: Crack-Cocaine and Meth using chemist leads to overturned convictions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A wild case involving a meth and crack-cocaine using state chemist and two lawyers who tried to hide evidence gets some closure. The 22News I-Team spoke with one of the defendants who had his conviction thrown out.

“My father passed while I was in jail incarcerated, all over that Farak,” said one of the seven people who hired drug convictions overturned on Monday.

Sonia Farak is a former state chemist who starting stealing and using confiscated drugs she was supposed to be testing for police. Everything from Crack-Cocaine to Meth.

Judge Richard Carey tossed seven drug convictions involving Farak and two lawyers who were in the Attorney General’s office who hid evidence.

Jared Olanoff was one of the defense attorney’s working this case for several years.

“The judge found that those prosecutors withheld very important documents, six documents that showed that Sonia Farak was stealing drugs, tampering with drugs and using drugs way before 2012,” said Olanoff.

We talked to one of the men who had his case dismissed, He didn’t want to use his name or show his face on camera, but he says he feels that justice hasn’t been served yet

“I’m not happy at all until I get reimbursed for the time I spent in jail,” said one of the seven people who hired drug convictions overturned on Monday.

That man spent 21 months in jail. Farak pleaded guilty to stealing narcotics evidence in 2014 and was sentenced to 18 months in jail. Attorney Olanoff told 22News there are more people who were affected by Farak that the state never turned over.

“The people whose cases were affected by this scandal were never completely identified back then or even now, I still to this day have not seen a list of cases where Sonia Farak was the testing chemist,” said Olanoff.

Olanoff added that the judge’s ruling did not cover other cases that were not tested by Farak directly, but still subject to her tampering and theft. Appeals and lawsuits could be next.