Education Commissioner Mitchell Chester has died

Had served as commissioner since 2008

Published:
Massachusetts Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Mitchell Chester is seen here in a WWLP file image from 2015.

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Mitchell Chester has died.

A spokesperson for the department confirmed to the Associated Press that Chester passed away Monday night, but did not provide additional details.

Governor Charlie Baker expressed condolences to Chester’s family in a series of tweets he sent out Tuesday morning.

“Commissioner Chester’s leadership improved the lives of thousands of students and helped make Massachusetts’ public school system a national leader,” the governor wrote.

Chester had served as commissioner since his appointment in 2008.

A former teacher and principal, Chester worked as an educational administrator in four different states, including Connecticut, which is where he was raised.

