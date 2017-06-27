BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Mitchell Chester has died.

A spokesperson for the department confirmed to the Associated Press that Chester passed away Monday night, but did not provide additional details.

Governor Charlie Baker expressed condolences to Chester’s family in a series of tweets he sent out Tuesday morning.

“Commissioner Chester’s leadership improved the lives of thousands of students and helped make Massachusetts’ public school system a national leader,” the governor wrote.

On behalf of the administration, @MassLtGov and I extend our deepest condolences to Commissioner Chester’s family, friends and colleagues. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) June 27, 2017

Chester had served as commissioner since his appointment in 2008.

A former teacher and principal, Chester worked as an educational administrator in four different states, including Connecticut, which is where he was raised.