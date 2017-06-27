BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Mitchell Chester has died.
A spokesperson for the department confirmed to the Associated Press that Chester passed away Monday night, but did not provide additional details.
Governor Charlie Baker expressed condolences to Chester’s family in a series of tweets he sent out Tuesday morning.
“Commissioner Chester’s leadership improved the lives of thousands of students and helped make Massachusetts’ public school system a national leader,” the governor wrote.
Chester had served as commissioner since his appointment in 2008.
A former teacher and principal, Chester worked as an educational administrator in four different states, including Connecticut, which is where he was raised.