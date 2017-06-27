Dunkin’ Donuts awarded scholarships to 60 local students

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dunkin’ Donuts sent 60 high school seniors home with $1,000 each for college tuition Tuesday.

The students were awarded the money at a breakfast in Springfield Tuesday morning. The merit-based scholarships are awarded to students who demonstrate a well-rounded character, both in and out of the classroom.

Peter Martins, who owns 47 Dunkin’ Donuts franchises, told 22News that they are happy to give back to the community.

“Well it’s great, it’s a lot of fun. We get to give back a little bit to these kids and their families support us every day of the week. And for us, to be able to give back a little bit, just to say ‘thank you’ and ‘good luck for a job well done,’ it’s a lot of fun for us. We have been doing it now for 14 years, and we look forward to continuing for another 14,” Martins said.

Mass Appeal’s Danny New was at the MassMutual Center to emcee the event. He congratulated the students on a job well done.