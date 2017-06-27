Downtown Springfield building damaged in apparent lightning strike

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bricks tumbled to the ground after a downtown Springfield building was apparently struck by lightning during Tuesday afternoon’s severe storms.

Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, told 22News that an officer in the area of 162-168 Lyman Street saw the building being struck by lightning. Bricks came down immediately afterwards.

Leger said that it does not appear that the vacant building caught fire after the lightning strike.

Springfield was one of several communities that had been under a severe thunderstorm warning during for a period of time during the mid-afternoon.