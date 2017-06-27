Downtown Springfield building damaged in apparent lightning strike

Police officer saw Lyman Street building being struck

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bricks tumbled to the ground after a downtown Springfield building was apparently struck by lightning during Tuesday afternoon’s severe storms.

Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, told 22News that an officer in the area of 162-168 Lyman Street saw the building being struck by lightning. Bricks came down immediately afterwards.

Leger said that it does not appear that the vacant building caught fire after the lightning strike.

Springfield was one of several communities that had been under a severe thunderstorm warning during for a period of time during the mid-afternoon.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s