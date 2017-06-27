Dealing with trash in Forest Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Boxes, red cups, and even a decapitated chicken- these were only some of the kinds of trash found along a trail at Forest Park in Springfield Tuesday.

When 22News got to the trail, located near the intersection of Trafton Road and Virginia Street, parks department employees were already at work cleaning it up.

Park visitors told 22News that they often see trash on the ground.

“I came here yesterday, and it was full of trash. I think there should be more trash cans around, so they can throw their trash in there,” Jessica Hart of Springfield said.

Members of the cleanup crews told 22News that they pick up trash inside the park almost every day.

Patrick Sullivan, Director of Parks, Buildings, and Recreation encourages the public to bring any trash they find to the city’s attention. They will do their best to get it cleaned up as soon as possible.