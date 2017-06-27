Colorado cop missing in Russia

(KUSA) Ten days after his wife was supposed to hear from him, a Littleton, Colorado police officer is still missing after hiking a mountain in Russia.

On June 14, Steven Beare started his trek on Mt. Elbrus, the tallest mountain in Russia and Europe. He had planned to summit the first peak of the mountain that day and the second a day later before checking in.

For Olivia Beare, that call never came.

“It’s just so big and there’s so much snow. It looks so cold and I just can’t imagine him just sitting out there somewhere,” she said Monday.

More than a dozen rescuers have been canvassing the mountain since that missed call, checking crevasses and campsites along the mountain. As of Monday the search has warranted few clues and several hazards.

