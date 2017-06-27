Chicopee bank robbery suspect arrested at medical building

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The suspect in a Chicopee bank robbery late last week was arrested after running into a bathroom at a medical office building across the street.

Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that Robert Buckley, 28, of Chicopee, is charged with unarmed robbery in connection to the holdup Friday at the United Bank on Montgomery Street.

Wilk says that officers were called to the bank at around 3:00 Friday afternoon for a report of a robbery there. Police were told that the suspect had left the bank and entered the Riverbend Medical Group building across the street.

Two Chicopee police officers, a police dog, and a state trooper all entered the medical building, where they spotted Buckley on the second floor. Wilk says that police ordered Buckley to stop and put his hands up. He did so, but then turned and ran down a hallway into a bathroom.

The police then ordered Buckley to come out, and said that if he did not exit the bathroom, they would send in the police dog after him. Buckley surrendered and he was taken into custody. Wilk says that they were able to recover evidence inside the Riverbend building.

Buckley was held on $25,000 pending his arraignment at Chicopee District Court. In addition to the robbery charge, Buckley had also been arrested on a warrant.