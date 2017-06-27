‘Baby Doe’ mom to be sentenced, day after ex is convicted

Rachelle Bond will be sentenced Tuesday

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In a Monday, June 5, 2017 file photo, Rachelle Bond testifies in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. The former boyfriend of Bond, Michael McCarthy, is charged with killing her 2-year-old daughter, Bella Bond, who for a while was known as Baby Doe. Bond is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Her former boyfriend Michael McCarthy was convicted Monday of murder in the 2015 killing of Bella Bond. (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File)

BOSTON (AP) — The mother of a 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her remains washed up on a Boston Harbor island is scheduled to be sentenced.

Rachelle Bond is expected to be sentenced to time served Tuesday — a day after her ex-boyfriend was convicted of second-degree murder in the girl’s death.

Prosecutors say they’re asking that Bond be sentenced to the time she’s already served in jail plus probation.

Bond and her boyfriend, Michael McCarthy, were arrested in September 2015 in the killing earlier that year of Bella Bond.

A computer-generated image of the girl was shared by millions on social media by authorities trying to determine her identity.

Bond pleaded guilty in February to being an accessory after the fact for helping McCarthy dispose of the body.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s