$2M+ awarded to criminal justice agencies to help with state’s heroin, opioid crisis

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – More than $2 million is being awarded to agencies across the state to help combat heroin and opioid abuse in Massachusetts.

It is the Baker-Polito administration’s second round of competitive federal grants to be awarded to state district attorneys, sheriffs, and other criminal justice agencies to enhance their prevention, diversion, enforcement, and treatment efforts when it comes to fighting the heroin and opioid crisis.

The following western Massachusetts agencies have been awarded funding:

Hampden County Sheriff’s Department: $188,837 (diversion)

Hampshire Sheriff’s Department: $120,812 (treatment)

Franklin County Sheriff’s Department: $133,000 (treatment)

Berkshire County Sheriff’s Department: $108,657 (treatment)

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office: $86,860 (diversion)

“These law enforcement organizations have valuable experience in providing treatment to individuals looking to get back on their feet and work beyond their addiction,” said Governor Charlie Baker in a release sent to 22News. “We look forward to seeing them sustain the progress they are making in their communities, providing a powerful positive impact to those in need of recovery services.”

