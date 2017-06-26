The Amherst Community Band performs

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – A band for and with all ages: The Amherst Community band, led by University of Massachusetts marching band director Tim Anderson, played a rendition of the 1896 classic, “Hot time in the old town tonight.”
