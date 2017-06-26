State police dog found Holyoke assault suspect in woods

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts State Police Dog helped catch an assault suspect in Holyoke Sunday morning after he allegedly ran from local police.

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, police dog Brutus tracked down a man who ran into the woods after being stopped by Holyoke police on I-91. State police say the man was stopped by Holyoke police for allegedly chasing someone with a knife and driving away shortly beforehand.

State troopers from the Springfield and Northampton state police barracks were called in to help look for the suspect. State police say Brutus followed the suspect’s scent behind a dumpster and down an embankment into dense woods, where he was allegedly lying on the ground hiding from the tracking team.

Brutus was able to apprehend the suspect until Holyoke police took him into custody.

22News has put in a call to the Holyoke Police Department for more information about the suspect and any charges he may be facing.