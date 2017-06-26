Several drug cases dismissed after alleged misconduct by state

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield judge on Monday, dismissed several drug cases connected to a former Amherst chemist, who admitted to stealing drugs to feed her addiction.

But these cases were dismissed because of alleged misconduct by the state, not Sonja Farak.

Hampden County Superior Court Judge Richard Carey dismissed the convictions of seven defendants and allowed another to withdraw a guilty plea.

The cases are connected to evidence tested by Farak.

Carey found that two former assistant attorneys general deliberately concealed documents and made misrepresentations to a judge.

Farak’s misconduct may have tainted as many as 10 thousand criminal cases in western Massachusetts.

We’re stilling waiting on a judge’s ruling on those cases.