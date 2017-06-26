Seasonal stores not affected by recent rainy weather

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Now that it finally feels like summer after a gloomy start, outdoor businesses have been thriving.

22News visited Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters in Hadley on Monday. They said that, even with the rainy Memorial Day weekend and on-and-off showers recently, business has been doing great.

Assistant manager Chris Murray said that summer sales are typically better than winter sales, because summer weather is more predictable. The hot weather will typically last the entire season, whereas the winter may not bring much snow.

Murray said hiking gear and light clothing are the usual best-sellers, but he’s noticed a boom in sales for one particular item.

“One of the things is the insect repellent,” Murray said. “Just over the last three years, I bet you we’ve doubled the amount we saw.”

Murray also said there’s been an even higher demand for it since the spring because of the increase in ticks. It’s recommended you wear bug spray to prevent tick and mosquito bites.

Make sure you put on a bug spray that does not have a DEET concentration higher than 25 percent. DEET is the active ingredient in most bug sprays.