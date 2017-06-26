Road work in downtown Springfield

If you haven’t already noticed, there’s a lot of construction going on in Springfield.

22News discovered the purpose of all of the projects.

Construction is continuing around the area of Main Street in order to prepare for the grand opening of the MGM Springfield Casino.

This week, crews are working in and around Plainfield St, Avocado Street, Dwight Street, John Street, and West Street.

Springfield’s Department of Public Works director, Chris Cignoli, says the department is working hard to reduce the amount of traffic in the area.

“Sidewalk work and curb work can happen during the day. It’s not really a big deal,” he says. “When we get into the milling and the overlay, it’s going to happen overnight. So we close down a whole section of main street, mill it up, pave it and kind of move down the street that way. ”

These smaller construction projects are all part of the bigger “Main Street Refresh” project, which works to accommodate bikers, walkers, and drivers when the MGM casino opens. The City of Springfield and MGM are working in a partnership to complete the more than $6.9 million project.

Some drivers say the extra commuting time and traffic is worth it for the casino.

Justin McCarthy has to walk 6 blocks to the courthouse everyday.

“The ends justify the means here, so I’m excited for the casino and I don’t mind the walk and the parking”, he says.

Currently crews are working on smaller projects like improving traffic signals and utilities.

The bigger parts of the project like creating bike lanes and road paving will happen next spring, closer to the opening of the casino.

Construction workers will be out there from 7am to 4pm Monday through Friday and you should expect some traffic delays.