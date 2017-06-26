Road construction projects continue throughout Chicopee

Crews working in Chicopee Monday June 26.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Construction projects are scheduled to take place on several Chicopee streets this week.

Crews will be installing sewer mains from Monday to Friday on Broadway Street, Cooney Place, and Spruce Street. Residents and businesses will be accessible on Broadway Street, but all other traffic will be redirected onto East Street and Beauchamp Terrace.

A water main is being installed on Sandtrap way beginning Monday as well.

Construction is also taking place on Brooks Street, Hampden Street, Kennedy Street, Knapp Street, Sanford Street, and Marion Street this week, where crews will be lowering structures.

 

