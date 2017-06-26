Ribeye with a gorgonzola compound butter with Little Mark’s Big BBQ

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – He’s been featured on “Cooks vs Cons” and just won the Hartford Rib Off! George Giotsas, owner, chef, and pit master of Little Mark’s Big BBQ, showed us how to make a ribeye with a Gorgonzola compound butter.

Little Mark’s Big BBQ

226 Talcottville Rd. Vernon, CT 06066

(860) 604-1483

littlemarksbbq.com

Grilled Ribeye with Gorgonzola Compound Butter & a side of Brussels Sprouts

INGREDIENTS:

Aged Ribeye

Butter

Gorgonzola cheese

garlic

olive oil

parsley

Salt

pepper

DIRECTIONS:

Get your cast iron pan or grill very hot.

Season the steak with salt and pepper.

Soften your butter and add the garlic, Gorgonzola cheese, olive oil, salt, pepper, parsley together and whip vigorously. Place your seasoned steak in the cast iron pan or grill till the one side is completely seared, add 1 clove of garlic and a fresh thyme sprig to the pan. Turn the steak over and sear the second side cook to desired temp and top with the compound butter.

In the other pan get some olive oil hot.

Add your Brussels sprouts and add to the pan season with garlic, salt and pepper cook til crisp.

