Practice safe grilling with these tips

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Fourth of July is less than a week away, which means many of us will be breaking out the grills.

There are some safety tips you’ll want to keep in mind, before you light up the grill. West Springfield fire Lt. Michael Dickson told 22News grill fires typically increase over Independence Day weekend.

Lt. Dickson recommends keeping grills at least 10-feet away from buildings, and never leave a burning grill unattended.

Another thing Dickson says to be careful with lighter fluid. “Especially with lighter fluid, it’s good to keep that away from the grill once you have it lit, especially when children are around any kind of lighters. That’s the safe thing we try to preach.”

When you’re finished grilling, don’t forget to turn off the burners, and close the propane cylinder.