Pet Corner: Revere

Name: Revere

Breed: Domestic longhair mix

Age: 10 years old

Gender: Female

Color: Black

Background

Meet Revere! She was found wandering around Revere Circle in Greenfield as a stray, and the animal control folks brought her to Dakin. Since she’s a woman of mystery, we don’t know much about her, but her sweet demeanor gives us every reason to believe she’ll be an ideal pet.

She’s sporting a shaved haircut right now because she came in to Dakin with a matted coat and we needed to get her cleaned up and healthier. Plus, it makes her look chic, don’t you think? Revere, like most adult cats, is shy when you first encounter her, but with a gentle approach, she’ll be coming to you and offering her love and loyalty in no time! Come meet her at Dakin’s Springfield Adoption & Education Center.

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, visit dakinhumane.org or call 413.781.4000.