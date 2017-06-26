Northampton has added 100+acres to open space program

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It isn’t the hundred-acre woods, but the City of Northampton has just purchased over 100 acres of conservation land.

The city bought the Burts Bog Greenway. It’s 114 acres of land that they’ve added to their open space program.

Through the open space program, the city buys land to either protect, or build upon. The city plans to build 10 housing units on three acres of the Burts Bog Greenway. Three of the units will be affordable homes.

The site will also include an extension of the Manhan Rail Trail.

Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz says the project will increase property taxes collected by the city.

The Burts Bog Greenway extends from Burts Pit Road to Woods Road, Florence Road, and Sandy Hill Road.

In total, including a 32 acre purchase scheduled for next week, Northampton has protected 300 acres of open space in 2017. That’s more than 1-percent of the city’s land.

One quarter of the city is permanently protected as open space.