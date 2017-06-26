Molly Bish’s family releases video on anniversary of her disappearance

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday will mark the 17th anniversary of Molly Bish’s disappearance.

Molly’s family and the Molly Bish Foundation released a new video to commemorate the anniversary of her disappearance.

In that video, her mom talks directly to the person responsible for her daughter’s death. “To the man who took Molly Bish, does June 27, 2000, mean anything to you?”

Molly was abducted from her lifeguard job at Comins Pond in Warren in 2000. She was just 16-years-old.

Molly’s mother, Magi Bish, remembers that day all too well. “Molly said goodbye, I love you, and ran off, it was her 8th day on her new job as a lifeguard.” That was the last time she saw, or heard from her daughter.

Molly’s remains were found in Palmer 3-years later, but the person responsible has never been located.

A “white car,” is the strongest clue in her disappearance. Molly’s sister, Heather Bish told 22News, based on tips her family has received, they now believe that car may be buried in West Brookfield. “My mom had seen the white car the day before Molly went missing, and it was also seen in the area the day Molly went missing,” she said.

Investigators have been using a high tech radar-type device in hopes of locating the car. Their search expected to continue this week.