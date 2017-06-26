Make-A-Wish Foundation raises $90K for sick children at golf event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Make-A-Wish Foundation hosted its annual golf classic at the Springfield Country Club, Monday.

Thirty-seven teams tee’d off to raise $90,000 for 11 kids in western Massachusetts with life-threatening illnesses.

The money goes towards special wishes the kids have. From backyard pools to Disney trips, it’s the mission of Make-A-Wish to instill hope in kids that they will keep fighting through their illnesses.

“It’ll be a great day and it’s just a terrific event,” Michael Lefebvre, Vice President of TD Bank told 22News. “Probably the premiere golf event in this area.”

The organization has granted nearly 8,000 wishes for children in Massachusetts and Rhode Island since it was created 30 years ago.

If you’d like to get involved in the Make-A-Wish Foundation or donate to the cause, you can find more information on the organizations website.