I-91 South ramps closed in Northampton, Hatfield at Exit 21

Drivers can expect delays through the area

Photo courtesy Northampton Police Department

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The on and off-ramps at Exit 21 on I-91 Southbound in Northampton and Hatfield are closed until 5:00 p.m. Monday.

In a release sent to 22News, MassDOT says the closures are in place to allow crews to conduct pavement milling operations.

All lanes north and southbound on I-91 will remain open while crews work on the on and off-ramps. The following detours are in place to redirect those looking to access or exit I-91 in the area:

  • Travelers seeking to exit I-91 southbound at Exit 21 onto Route 5 will be directed to continue to Exit 24 in South Deerfield.
  • Those on Route 5 looking to access I-91 southbound will be directed to Interchange 22 or Interchange 22 depending upon their direction of travel.

MassDOT is advising drivers to find alternate routes or expect delays.

