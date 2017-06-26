“Hugs Not Walls” rally reunites families

(KTSM) On Saturday, hundreds of families separated by the U.S.-Mexico border were reunited during a special event in the Rio Grande near downtown El Paso.

Hugs Not Walls tried to reconnect family members separated by the border or immigration policies.

Maria Rocha Vega traveled from Denver to see her family.

“My parents brought me here when I was 7 years old and ever since then I haven’t seen my dad,” she said.

Vega said she qualifies for DACA but is unable to see her family in Mexico.

The event marked the first time in 10 years that she was able to see her father.

“I know it’s five minutes or less but a hug is something that’s going to last forever,” she said.

