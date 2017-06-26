“Hugs Not Walls” rally reunites families

KTSM's Patrick Hayes Published: Updated:
Hundreds of families separated by the U.S.-Mexico border were briefly reunited during a special event near downtown El Paso Saturday.

(KTSM) On Saturday, hundreds of families separated by the U.S.-Mexico border were reunited during a special event in the Rio Grande near downtown El Paso.

Hugs Not Walls tried to reconnect family members separated by the border or immigration policies.

Maria Rocha Vega traveled from Denver to see her family.

“My parents brought me here when I was 7 years old and ever since then I haven’t seen my dad,” she said.

Vega said she qualifies for DACA but is unable to see her family in Mexico.

The event marked the first time in 10 years that she was able to see her father.

“I know it’s five minutes or less but a hug is something that’s going to last forever,” she said.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2sJpvLy

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s