How to prevent electric shock drowning

(WWLP) – There’s a silent killer lurking around swimming pools and marinas: the risk of electric shock drowning.

Pools usually have a variety of power sources, and that electricity can leak into pools. More than 80 people have died from electric shock drowning, over the last 30 years.

The Electric Shock Drowning Association recommends using a ground fault detection device. It’s also not a bad idea to have an electrician check for faulty wires, when you open up your pool.

The local electricians union told 22News to use a licensed electrician when setting up your pool.