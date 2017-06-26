Holland tournament honoring Carl Beane raised $1,600 for scholarship fund

Beane died in a crash years ago

HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Holland honored local icon Carl Beane Saturday, during the 3rd Annual Carl Beane Memorial Softball Tournament.

According to the Holland Police Department, the tournament raised about $1,600 for the 2018 Tantasqua Regional High School Carl Beane Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Beane died in a car crash in Sturbridge several years ago. He was the voice of the Boston Red Sox, serving as the team’s public address announcer until 2012.

“A special thanks to the 9 teams for donating and participating [Holland Police Department, Holland Fire Department, Holland Town Offices, Diane’s Villa Nova, Holland Reservoir Association, Holland Congregational Church, Holland Rod & Gun Club and the 2 Holland-Wales Youth Baseball Coaches-Parents Teams],” Holland Police wrote on their Facebook page.

The team Villa Nova won the tournament.

