HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Part of Route 9 in Hadley is closed due to a head-on crash.

According to Hadley Police, Route 9 is closed from Mill Valley Road and South Maple Street.

It’s unclear how long the section of Route 9 will be closed, or if there were any injuries.

22News has a crew on the way and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.