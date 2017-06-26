Gov. Baker nominates Scott Kafker to state’s highest court

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker has nominated Massachusetts Appeals Court Chief Justice Scott Kafker to serve on the state’s highest court.

The Republican said Kafker’s “knowledge and commitment to the law” will be a welcome addition to the Supreme Judicial Court.

Kafker is Baker’s fifth nominee to the seven-member court since he took office in 2015. Kafker said he feels deeply honored by the opportunity.

In March, the Governor’s Council voted unanimously to approve Baker’s fourth nominee, former State Appeals Court Judge Elspeth “Ellie” Cypher.

Councilors have previously confirmed three other justices, Frank Gaziano, David Lowy and Kimberly Budd, nominated by Baker to fill vacancies on the SJC.

If approved, Kafker would fill the seat currently held by Justice Geraldine Hines, who will hit the mandatory retirement age later this year.

