Franklin County police enforce law against fireworks possession

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fireworks keep Greenfield police busy during the Fourth of July holiday.

Greenfield isn’t far from New Hampshire, where it’s legal to purchase and use fireworks. Greenfield Police said in the past, they’ve come across people during traffic stops who try to bring fireworks back into Massachusetts.

Others set them off in neighborhood celebrations. You can be fined up to $100 if you’re found using or in possessing of fireworks in Massachusetts.

St. McCarthy told 22News, “They could be seized and destroyed, somebody could be summoned into court, or ultimately they could be arrested for the possession of the fireworks.”

He also said that they have a specific area in their department where they dispose of confiscated fireworks safely. He recommends leaving fireworks to the trained professionals.

Greenfield will hold their annual Independence Day fireworks show on Saturday, with the fireworks going off at 9 p.m.

