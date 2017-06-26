First weekday of travel through Springfield’s Union Station

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – PVTA service is up and running at Springfield’s newly-renovated Union Station.

The historic Union Station opened its doors to passengers Sunday, after being closed for decades.

It will serve as a hub for Amtrak rail service, Peter Pan Bus Lines, and the PVTA. An estimated 4 million people are expected to travel through Union Station each year.

Monday is the first weekday of travel for PVTA passengers going through Union Station. 22News Reporter Ashley Afonso is in Springfield speaking with passengers about their experience there, and how they feel about security. Her report on 22News Starting at 5:00 p.m.