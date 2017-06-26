Downtown Northampton’s parking kiosks to be upgraded

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Northampton on Tuesday, will begin upgrading its 25 downtown parking kiosks to a new pay by plate system.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the city’s mayor’s office, the new system will accept coins and credit cards. It will eliminate the need for parkers to walk back to their vehicles to display a parking time ticket on their dashboards.

“This new kiosk technology is part of the City of Northampton’s efforts to make our parking system more convenient and customer-friendly,” said Northampton’s Mayor David J. Narkewicz. “The new system is also responsive to downtown customer and business requests for expanded payment options by accepting coins, credit cards, and eventually, a new smart phone application that will be coming soon.”

The new system will also allow parkers to pay for parking using their smartphones, an upgrade that will be added to the system later this summer.