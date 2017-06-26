Bob “The Bike Man” awarded by Springfield City Council

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The man who has given so much to the community was awarded for his generosity Monday.

The Springfield City Council recognized Bob “The Bike Man” Charland, for his contributions Monday evening.

Bob is terminally ill, and has devoted whatever time he has left to repairing and donating bikes to kids in need, in western Massachusetts.

He told 22News, “I was surprised. I mean a lot of people have been interested in the bike program, you guys personally have done a lot of coverage on it, but I didn’t think anybody was going to recognize all of the other things I’ve done throughout my life.”

Bob may be known for his bikes, but he has many contributions to be recognized for, from teaching at the Willie Ross School for the Deaf, to coaching his daughter’s softball team.