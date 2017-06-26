CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – A Hollywood Film Premiere is coming to Springfield! Event Coordinators Keith Sikes and Cate Shea explained the local connection and how its raising money for western mass non-profits.

“Grey Lady” Premiere

A Hollywood Homecoming

June 29, 6 – 10pm

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Benefits Gray House, The Bing Arts Center, and the Dr. John V. Shea Scholarship Fund, administered by Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts

For tickets: http://bingartscenter.org/…/grey-lady-premiere-screening/