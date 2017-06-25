VIDEO: Man successfully bakes cookies using dashboard heat

PHEONIX, AZ. (KASW) People joke that Arizona summers feel like you’re walking in an oven. Well, one man used the heat for a tasty advantage. Ted Sowers and his brother, Rex, used the heat to successfully bake cookies inside of his car. Sowers was parked at Mesa Community College when he placed the tray of cookie dough on his dashboard.

Using infrared thermometers, Sowers measured the temperature of his car to be 172 degrees Fahrenheit. It took him three hours to bake the cookies, with the dough eventually rising to 181 degrees. I guess if we have to suffer through the heat, might as well make some tasty cookies.