Union Station hosts open house for contractors

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Union Station opened it’s doors Sunday morning, and workers involved in the renovations were the first to see the finished product.

Paul Cantarella said “We did a little bit of new work but basically restoring the whole exterior of the building, and a little bit of work on the inside. The transformation is unreal, cause people wont realize what the inside of this place looked like. It was bad. To see what it is right now, I would never think it was possible to tell you the truth.”

Chris Bovell, an Amtrak conductor, said “It was blocked off for a long time, you would see the tunnels see how dusty and old it was. All the penn stations for Amtrak are beautiful they’re immaculate. Now Springfield has an actual Penn station. It’s nice”.

The 94 million dollar project restored Union Station to it’s former glory after being closed off for decades. Local residents said the sleek new station will give them a good excuse to travel.

Reggie Springer, a Longmeadow resident, said “It’s fantastic, I’m really impressed. I don’t know what I expected, it’s not what I expected but it’s really cool. I’m hoping that I’ll use it more locally. Typically ever summer i get on the train and go west”.

Greyhound, Amtrak, Peter Pan and the PVTA all operate out of the new facility.