Two people involved in rollover crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people are expected to be okay after their car flipped over in Springfield early Sunday morning.

Springfield Police Sgt. Dennis Prior told 22News, the single car crash occurred on Kimberly Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

The driver apparently lost control of the car and crashed into a porch, which caused the car to flip over onto its side.

The two people inside of the car are expected to be okay.

Springfield Police are still looking into the cause of the crash, but they said speed may have been a factor.