Springfield’s new Union Station opening today

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Contractors who worked to restore Union Station will be the first to take a look inside this morning.

Hundreds of contractors and their families will have an open house starting at ten a.m. Sunday morning to tour the finished facility. The 94 million dollar project restored the Lyman Street structure after having been closed for decades.

The newly renovated Union Station will be a regional travel hub, with service from Amtrak, Peter Pan, Greyhound and PVTA all in one place. Commuter rail service between Springfield and Hartford and New Haven is expected to start next year, and the PVTA will be in service at Union Station starting today.

The open house for the contractors will go until noon today, when Union Station will officially open to the public. In honor of the grand opening activities including a model train exhibit, interactive activities put on my the Springfield Museums, and a signing of the book “Saving Union Station”.

Congressman Richard Neal will be here to greet visitors this afternoon. The open house goes until 2 p.m.

