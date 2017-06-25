Springfield residents get first look at new Union Station

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The crowd of several hundred came early before the doors opened for the open house hosted by Congressman Richard Neal, the architect of what was to become the rebirth of the grand old transportation hub.

Many of those who came to see the new Union Station complex recalled with sadness the gradual decline of the Union Station that closed its doors more than 40 years ago.

Elizabeth Namcasco of Springfield told 22News, “I remember taking the train from Springfield North back, and the old station had concession stands and newsstands, and then one by one they disappeared.”

Many visitors gravitated to their host, Congressman Richard Neal, thanking Neal for what he’s done to restore this Springfield landmark.

Neal told 22News how much he appreciates so many turning out for the grand opening of the revitalized Union Station. He said, “There’s been a sense of excitement that I think is enduring. But I think when they see the work that’s been done, It’s endearing.”

The Congressman and Mayor Domenic Sarno officially opened the Union Station complex at 2:30pm Sunday afternoon.

