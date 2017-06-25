CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – You should know that imitation isn’t always the sincerest form of flattery. Not when “Rough Night” has a bad night trying to be the female version of “Hangover”.

Scarlett Johansson’s bachelorette weekend in Miami with her freaky friends may give you a hangover.

Jillian Bell must have thought “Rough Night” would be her ticket to becoming the next Melissa McCarthy, but “Rough Night” is no “Bridesmaids”.

As the blushing bride to be, Johansson overdoes the role of miss innocence when they encounter a kinky couple. And yes, that is an aging and almost unrecognizable Demi Moore…

With nowhere to go, “Rough Night” ventures into melodrama with the death of a mysterious character whose corpse keeps turning up at the most inopportune moments.

Somewhere during this maze of convoluted confusion, “Rough Night” drops all pretense of trying to be funny.

And Kate McKinnon struggling with an Australian accent isn’t any more convincing than the other misbegotten characters.

It’s a “Rough Night” all around….a sad commentary on Hollywood’s inability to turn out fresh, original comedy.

“Rough Night” has stale retread written all over it. For whatever it’s worth, “Rough Night” gets the Becker boot wit 2 stars.

No wonder “Rough Night” has gone belly up at the box office..

Rated R

1 hour 40 minutes

Scarlett Johannsson, Jillian Bell, Kate McKinnon, Demi Moore