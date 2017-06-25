Residents are very happy with newly renovated pool in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Families living in Chicopee’s Aldenville neighborhood are delighted with the opening this weekend of the Ray Ash Park swimming Pool on Arcade street. 22News found out how residents feel about the newly renovated pool that opened just in time for summer.

Wednesday was Ray Ash Park Pool in Chicopee official ribbon cutting to welcome back a long time friend. Ray Ash Park Pool took 18 months to renovate and 1.8 million dollars to complete.The pool officially opened to the public this weekend, which was also the first weekend of the summer season.

One resident told 22News he thinks the pool looks great. Tom Roy, from Chicopee, told 22News, “Its a nice pool. I’ve been watching them work on it all winter long so I guess a lot of pools in this area are debilitated, its a really nice pool.”

This pool is now one of five pools for residents to keep cool in this summer.

Another resident who told 22News he has lived here all his life couldn’t believe the finished product of the pool. Gerald Desroches, from Chicopee, told 22News, “Having grown up here and remembering what was here, I can’t believe what I am seeing right now this is fabulous.”

This pool has lanes in the deep end and a ramp leading into the pool for those who will need it.Surrounding the pool on the grassy surfaces are park benches the public can also use.

Through July 2nd the pool will be opened Monday through Sunday noon to 7pm.