Rescue crews searching for possible bridge jumper

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is covering Breaking News is West Springfield where there is a report of a person jumping off the Memorial Bridge into the Connecticut River.

The call came is at about 4:00 Sunday afternoon. A West Springfield Fire Department Dispatcher told 22News they have not found anyone and the report of a jumper has not been substantiated.

However, emergency resources from West Springfield, Springfield, Agawam and Longmeadow have all gathered near the bridge to search. Boats are searching the water.