Person falls from Sky Ride at Six Flags Great Escape

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A person fell from the Sky Ride at Six Flags Great Escape in the Lake George area.

A witness, Loren Lent, said it was a slow-moving chair ride that goes through the park and that a young teenage girl was hanging from a chair by just her arms and head.

Loren Lent said his wife, daughter and two of her friends were on the ride at the time.

It was around 7:45 p.m. and he heard screaming.

He and his other kids looked up and saw the teen hanging from the chair.

Lent said the girl’s friend screamed that the bar on the chair was choking her.

Some bystanders decided to do something and they got together and told the girl they could catch her and to wiggle loose.

They were able to catch her, but lent says watching it all unfold was difficult.

“You don’t know what to do I mean you know you understand that you know somebody falling from 35 feet in the air could cause damage to you or whoever you’re catching her with but it’s better off to suffer a minor injury to save someone from a serious injury and that’s what those guys ultimately did,” Lent said.

WARNING: The videos may be disturbing to some.