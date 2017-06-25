Mother arrested after baby dies in bathtub

TEXAS (NBC) – Police in north Texas say a six-month-old baby drowned in a bathtub while her mother was on social media.

21-year-old Cheyenne Summer Stuckey was arrested and charged with injury to a child.

Parker County investigators said Stuckey initially told them she left the child in the tub for only a couple of minutes and returned later to find her daughter floating face down. However, authorities said Stuckey had been on Facebook Messenger for at least 18 minutes while the infant was in the tub.

She also told police she was distracted by another child and a loud television.

Other children found in the home were placed in foster care.

