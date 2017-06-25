Man assaults elderly parents for not having air conditioning in their home

ALBUQUERQUE, NM. (CNN/KOAT) – An Albuquerque man is accused of stabbing his elderly parents because he was angry about the lack of air conditioning in their home.

Court documents say Robert Generosa got angry when there was no air conditioning in their family home. He started waving a knife in the air and eventually held it up to his elderly parents’ faces, threatening to stab them. Then, he cut his father’s face several times and struck him on the top of his head with the knife handle.

Neighbors say they were shocked. James Brazell, a neighbor, said, “I feel sorry for what happened, you know. It’s bad and it’s not good. It’s family.”

William Gray, a neighbor, said, “I’ve seen him for years, and he’s always been a nice individual, you know, waved, he’s been very kind.”

Generosa’s father said he and his wife are shaken by the attack and aren’t doing well. His face was covered with a large bandage where he was struck. He said his son suffered a mental episode that night.

James Brazell said, “Obviously the son has some problems, you now. Families have problems and everything else. I’m just sorry to see that.”

Neighbors say the entire street was blocked off with Albuquerque police and SWAT units until early in the morning. “They just kept continually announced on a bull horn, ‘please come out, you know we’re here for your own safety,'” said William Gray.

They say the standoff lasted until three a.m. the following morning. Generosa was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Generosa told the judge he can’t afford the $5,000 needed to get out of jail. There have been no further updates on the progression of his case.

