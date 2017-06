LONGMEADOW (WWLP) – A man is in critical condition after he jumped into the Connecticut River near the Pioneer Valley Yacht Club in Longmeadow.

Longmeadow Fire Cpt. Andrew Fraser told 22News fire personnel responded to reports of a man who jumped off a boat Sunday at around 3:25 PM.

The Longmeadow Fire Department, along with Longmeadow Police, rescued the 35-year-old man.

He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he is being treated for serious injuries.